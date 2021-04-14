Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $25.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.10.

Shares of HD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $321.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

