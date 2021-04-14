Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $30.76 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $30,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,398. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.79 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.