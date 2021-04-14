Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $40.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $40,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 258,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

