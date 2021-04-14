Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. United Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.