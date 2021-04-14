Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,716 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

