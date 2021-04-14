Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 305 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.34. 19,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

