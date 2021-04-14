Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 58,031 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 405.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

APD stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day moving average of $277.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

