Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 7,436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 202,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

