Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. 17,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

