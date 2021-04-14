Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of The Allstate worth $22,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. 13,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.