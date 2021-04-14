Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 302,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

