Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $28,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $6,077,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.25. 45,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.69 and a 200-day moving average of $421.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $269.51 and a 12-month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

