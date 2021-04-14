Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,481 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 2.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $81,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.26. 17,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,053. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.41 and a 200 day moving average of $492.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

