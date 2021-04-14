Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 7,187 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $115.60. 105,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

