Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.28. 403,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155,289. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

