Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

UL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

