Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.02. Golar LNG shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 9,164 shares.
GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
