Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.02. Golar LNG shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 9,164 shares.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,701 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $2,257,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

