Golden Green Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $35.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,364.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,186.21 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,183.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

