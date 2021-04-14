Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 10,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

About Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

