GoldenPyrex Price Hits $0.0874 on Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $874,018.68 and $950.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

