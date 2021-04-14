Golem 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.26 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Golem has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $560.96 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

