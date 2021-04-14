Golos Blockchain Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $627,723.53 and $345.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024796 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 254,231,477 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

