Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.21 million.

In other Goodfood Market news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

