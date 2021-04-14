Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading Down 0.3%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodman Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

