Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GTPBU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 21st. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ GTPBU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

