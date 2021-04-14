Gores Technology Partners, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 21st

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GTPAU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. Units had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gores Technology Partners, Inc. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GTPAU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. Units has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

