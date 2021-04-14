Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00063124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00634996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

