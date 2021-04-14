Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.