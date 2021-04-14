Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,680,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,519,848.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,113,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,056,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $255.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

