Grassi Investment Management Has $4.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $23.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,376.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,186.21 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,183.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

