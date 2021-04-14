Graviocoin (GIO) One Day Volume Tops $6,792.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $6,792.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00438834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

