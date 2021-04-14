GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $76,461.28 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $76,461.28 and $33.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00275592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00748731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,770.58 or 0.99847634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.90 or 0.00846082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,525,241 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

