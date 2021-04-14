Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $761.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

