Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Griffon worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after buying an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

