Grin Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $21.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,224.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.59 or 0.03918735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00438473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $810.51 or 0.01281962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00516542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.59 or 0.00513392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.45 or 0.00385052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00035043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,559,340 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

