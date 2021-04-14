Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Gap Down to $164.03

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.03, but opened at $159.70. Group 1 Automotive shares last traded at $159.70, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

