Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up to $51.46

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.46, but opened at $54.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

