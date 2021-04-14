Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $105.11

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.11, but opened at $108.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 135 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
