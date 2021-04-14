Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $105.11

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.11, but opened at $108.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 135 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

