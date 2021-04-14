Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. 15,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

