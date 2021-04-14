Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. 15,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $30.56.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
