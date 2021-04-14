Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.99 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.