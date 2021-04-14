Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.99 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

