Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $758,553.16 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GH traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 532,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,344. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

