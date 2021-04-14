Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.50 and traded as high as C$30.32. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.95, with a volume of 500 shares.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$830.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.
In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$781,440. Insiders bought 50,850 shares of company stock worth $1,511,614 over the last quarter.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.