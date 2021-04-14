Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.50

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.50 and traded as high as C$30.32. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.95, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$830.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$781,440. Insiders bought 50,850 shares of company stock worth $1,511,614 over the last quarter.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

