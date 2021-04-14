GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.75. GWG shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 4,626 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.37 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GWG by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

