Hacken Token (HAI) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $97.22 million and approximately $843,259.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,130,799 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

