Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

