Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,361. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 407.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

