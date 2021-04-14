Halving Coin (HALV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.