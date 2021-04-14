Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock remained flat at $$94.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

