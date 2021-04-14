Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 711 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $4,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,531.25. 1,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,033. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,441.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $752.23 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

