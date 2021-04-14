Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Generac stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.13. 6,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,549. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.